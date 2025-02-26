11-member Bhutan delegation calls on Assam guv, discuss mutual cooperation

Guwahati, Feb 26 (PTI) An 11-member delegation from Bhutan, led by its minister of agriculture and livestock Younten Phuntsho, called on Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

The governor highlighted the enduring bond shared by Assam and Bhutan, a relationship that has been nurtured over centuries through cultural, historical, and economic exchanges.

He pointed out that both India and Bhutan share a deep admiration for each other's visionary leadership, which is exemplified by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and Bhutan's Fifth and reigning King, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

The governor also called for joint efforts to promote eco-tourism and conservation in the areas of mutual benefits.

He also proposed enhancing spiritual tourism circuits as a way to enrich the Assam-Bhutan partnership.

On education and skill development, the governor pointed out the state government's initiative of reserving five seats in government medical colleges for Bhutanese students.

"This move demonstrates a commitment to empowering Bhutanese youth by providing them access to world-class education and skills available in Assam," he said.

The Governor also lauded Bhutan's efforts in promoting organic farming, recognising the nation's leadership in sustainable agricultural practices.

The Bhutanese minister briefed the governor on the upcoming Gelephu Mindfulness City project, highlighting its potential benefits for both Bhutan and Assam.

The Minister requested the governor's support and coordination for the successful realisation of this project, to which the Governor expressed his full support.

The delegation congratulated the state government for successfully conducting Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, for promoting economic growth and collaboration. PTI DG MNB