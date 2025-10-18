11 migrants from Bengal defrauded in Oman, state govt intervened: TMC

Kolkata, Oct 18 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Saturday claimed that 11 migrant workers from West Bengal's Murshidabad district were left stranded in Oman after being defrauded by an unscrupulous recruitment agency.

The party asserted that the state government intervened to ensure their safety and well-being.

The TMC said, in a post on X, that these labourers "were forced to wander from place to place in distress".

"Upon learning of their plight, our Maa-Maati-Manush Sarkar (government) immediately intervened to ensure their safety and well-being," the party said.

The ruling party in West Bengal also claimed, "Owing to the proactive efforts by the pro-people government, the workers are now under the care of the Indian Embassy in Oman, where they have been provided with food and shelter." The 11 people, who left their homes in search of livelihood, have now appealed to the government for assistance to return to their families, the TMC said.

"We earnestly hope that the Ministry of External Affairs will take swift and compassionate action to facilitate their safe repatriation at the earliest," the party said.

On August 18, the state cabinet launched a 'Sramasree' scheme for migrant labourers from Bengal, who are willing to return.