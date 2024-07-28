11 MLCs take oath in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Jul 28 (PTI) Eleven newly-elected legislators took oath as members of the Maharashtra legislative council at the Vidhan Bhavan here on Sunday.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP won all the nine seats it contested in polls to 11 seats of the state legislative council held on July 12.

The BJP won five seats, while the Shiv Sena and NCP bagged two seats each. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress won one seat each, while PWP leader Jayant Patil, backed by the NCP (SP), lost.

BJP MLCs Pankaja Munde, Parinay Fuke, Yogesh Tilekar, Amit Gorkhe, and Sadabhau Khot, NCP's Rajesh Vitekar and party general secretary Shivajirao Garje, Shiv Sena's Bhawana Gawali and Krupal Tumane, were sworn in.

Congress's Pradnya Satav and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Milind Narvekar also took oath at the central hall of the state legislature. PTI ND ARU