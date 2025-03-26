11% more platform tickets than per day average sold on Feb 15 at New Delhi station: Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said 11,099 platform tickets were sold at the New Delhi Railway Station on February 15 when a stampede had occurred at the station killing 18 passengers, and it was only about 11 per cent more than the per day average sale.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the minister said the existing platform capacity is adequate to accommodate this load.

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Adhikari Deepak raised the issue, demanding details of the sale of platform tickets from the New Delhi Railway Station during the last six months as well as on February 15.

"The purpose of issue of platform tickets to individuals is primarily meant to accompany the ticket holders of aged, patients, lady passengers etc. inside platform area," Vaishnaw said.

"Platform ticket is valid only for two hours from the time of issue and the issue of these tickets is limited according to the capacity of the platform accommodation," he added.

Vaishnaw said the average number of platform tickets sold per day from New Delhi Station during September 2024 to February 2025 was 9,958.

"Further, 11,099 platform tickets were sold on 15.02.2025, which was only about 11% more than per day average sale. The existing platform capacity is adequate to accommodate this load," he said.