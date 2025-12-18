11 murder cases registered in Mizoram's Aizawl district this year; 10 probed

Aizawl, Dec 18 (PTI) At least 11 murder cases have been registered in Mizoram’s Aizawl district since January, of which 10 have been fully investigated, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

Aizawl SP Zosangliana told reporters that a total of 1,764 criminal cases have been registered in various police stations under Aizawl District Executive Force (DEF) from January to December 17.

Theft and burglary accounted for the highest number of offences, with 1,176 cases, constituting about 66 per cent of the total cases, he said.

He said 2,000 offenders have been arrested in such criminal cases.

Of the total cases, investigation process has been completed and chargesheet submitted in 1,009 cases, while 421 cases are under investigation and 333 cases are yet to be fully investigated, he said.

He said the conviction rate of offenders was 91.7 per cent.

Zosangliana said out of the 11 murder cases, investigation has been completed for 10 and one is being probed.

He said the state police in Aizawl district has registered 32 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and arrested 36 people in drug-related cases.

A total of 158 cases of unnatural deaths, including 30 suicides, 36 related to drug overdose, 12 drowning and 78 accidental deaths were also reported from the district during the same period, he said. PTI CORR MNB