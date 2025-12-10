11 Naxalites with Rs 82 lakh bounty surrender before Maharashtra DGP

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra), Dec 10 (PTI) Eleven senior Naxalites, carrying a collective reward of Rs 82 lakh, surrendered before Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Wednesday, officials said.

Four of them were in 'uniform' when the cadres laid down their arms in front of the DGP, they said.

The state government had announced a cumulative reward of Rs 82 lakh on them, a police release said.

Due to concerted efforts by the Gadchiroli Police and the Central Reserve Police Force, 112 Maoist cadres have surrendered this year in the district, it said. PTI CLS GK