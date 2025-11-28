11 Naxals surrender in Maharashtra's Gondia district

Gondia (Maharashtra), Nov 28 (PTI) As many as 11 Naxals including senior cadre Anant alias Vinod Sayyana, with a collective bounty of Rs 89 lakh on their heads, surrendered before police in eastern Maharashtra's Gondia district on Friday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Ankit Goyal (Gadchiroli Range) said at a press conference that the surrendered cadres belonged to the Darekasa Dalam of the banned CPI (Maoist).

"Darekasa Dalam is the most active Dalam in MMC (Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh) Zone, and with this, a majority of the outlaws have turned themselves in and they are ready to join the mainstream," he said.

The cadres who surrendered at the police headquarters were idenified as Vinod Sayyana (40) who hails from Karimnagar district of Telangana, Pandu Pusu Wadde (35), Rani alias Rame Yesu Narote (30), Santu alias Tijauram Dharamsahay Poretti (35), Shevanti Raisingh Pandre (32), Kashiram Rajya Bantula (62), Nakke Suklu Kara (55), Sannu Mudiyam (27), Sadu Pulai Sotti (30), Sheila Chamru Madavi (40) and Ritu Bhima Dodi (20).

Vinod Sayyana had a reward of Rs 25 lakh on his head. He surrendered with an AK-47 rifle, officials said. PTI COR KRK