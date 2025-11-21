11 Nepali nationals arrested in connection with clash between groups in front of Vidhana Soudha

Bengaluru, Nov 21 (PTI) Eleven Nepali nationals were arrested while two minors were detained in connection with a clash that broke out between two groups in front of Vidhana Soudha here, police said on Friday.

A video of the incident that occurred on November 16 went viral on social media, prompting police action.

According to police, the incident involved two groups of Nepali nationals who frequently visit popular landmarks in Bengaluru to create reels in their native language, which gain traction in Nepal. The confrontation allegedly began when one group spotted the other filming reels near Vidhan Soudha, escalating into a fight.

When both groups started attacking each other, police intervened and used mild force to bring the situation under control.

Citing preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said that the rivalry between the two groups dates back to a month ago when they picked up a fight over multiple issues, including a dispute over a stolen mobile phone.

In connection with the incident in front of Vidhan Soudha, a case was registered and all those involved in the incident were identified. So far, 13 Nepali nationals have been taken into custody, including two minors, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Akshay M Hakay said.

Police suspect more individuals may be linked to the case and further investigation is underway. PTI AMP KH