11 new Covid cases in India; active cases at 176

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 11 new coronavirus infections, while the number of active cases was recorded at 176, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The disease has so far caused 5,33,295 deaths in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The country's Covid tally now stands at 4.50 crore (4,50,01,408).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,67,937 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.