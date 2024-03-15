11 new diarrhoea cases reported in HP's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), Mar 15 (PTI) Eleven new cases of diarrhoea were reported on Friday in the Tauni Devi area of Hamirpur district.

Advertisment

The addition has raised the total number of cases in the district to 415, with 367 patients cured so far, said Hamirpur Chief medical Officer (CMO) Dr RK Agnihotri.

The official said the administration has been distributing medicines to the affected and has appealed to the people to use boiled water.

On Thursday, four water samples from the area were found unfit for human consumption, he said.

Advertisment

A diarrhoea outbreak has been reported in 31 villages of 13 panchayats, including villages Gwaradu, Lohakhar, Tauni Devi, Chahad, Tapre, Bari, Mahade, Ghalot, Siswa, Barin, Khandehra, Ladayoh and Jhanikkar, officials said.

This is for the third time in the past 14 months that a diarrhoea outbreak has been witnessed in Hamirpur district.

In January 2023, about 1,000 people were down with diarrhoea in the Rangas area of Nadaun, the assembly constituency of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

It returned again the second time in June 2023, affecting 10 panchayats adjoining Hamirpur town. PTI COR BPL VN VN