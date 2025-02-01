National

11 of 30 killed in Kumbh stampede hailed from Bihar: CMO

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Maha Kumbh Stampede Kumbh Mela Stampede

Devotees search for their missing family members following a stampede on 'Mauni Amavasya', during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, outside the mortuary of Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025.

Patna: Altogether 11 people from Bihar have lost their lives in the stampede at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh earlier this week, the Chief Minister’s office said on Saturday.

In a statement, the CM's office said four of the deceased hailed from Gopalganj, two from Aurangabad and one each from Patna, Muzaffarpur, Supaul, Banka and West Champaran districts.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, while expressing grief over the tragedy, has announced an ex gratia of Rs two lakh to the next of kin of each deceased, the CMO said.

Besides, an assistance of Rs 50,000, from the CM's relief fund, will be extended to each injured person belonging to the state.

At least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in the stampede that broke out on Wednesday, when the area close to Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati, was bursting at the seams because of a heavy rush of pilgrims who had gathered for a holy dip on the auspicious bathing festival of Mauni Amavasya.

Prayagraj Stampede 2025 Mahakumbh Sangam Maha Kumbh 2025 Kumbh Kumbh Mela