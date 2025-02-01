11 of 30 killed in Kumbh stampede hailed from Bihar: CMO

Patna: Altogether 11 people from Bihar have lost their lives in the stampede at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh earlier this week, the Chief Minister’s office said on Saturday.

In a statement, the CM's office said four of the deceased hailed from Gopalganj, two from Aurangabad and one each from Patna, Muzaffarpur, Supaul, Banka and West Champaran districts.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, while expressing grief over the tragedy, has announced an ex gratia of Rs two lakh to the next of kin of each deceased, the CMO said.

Besides, an assistance of Rs 50,000, from the CM's relief fund, will be extended to each injured person belonging to the state.

At least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in the stampede that broke out on Wednesday, when the area close to Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati, was bursting at the seams because of a heavy rush of pilgrims who had gathered for a holy dip on the auspicious bathing festival of Mauni Amavasya.