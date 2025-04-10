11 of family injured in road accident in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Apr 10 (PTI) Eleven people were injured on Thursday after a car overturned on the Purvanchal Expressway, police said.

Three people among the injured are said to be in critical condition, they said.

The accident occurred near the jurisdiction of Dostpur police station, officials said.

Dostpur SHO Pandit Tripathi said the car, carrying a family from the Gola area in Gorakhpur district, was en route to Amethi for a cremation when the driver, Shamsher Alam, lost control of the vehicle. It hit the road divider and overturned.

Three passengers—Mainuddin (35), Jamila (45), and Aftab Alam (35) — suffered serious injuries in the accident. UPEDA personnel rushed the victims to Dostpur Community Health Centre, where doctors referred the critically injured to Ambedkar Nagar District Hospital for advanced treatment.

Other injured passengers were sent to the district hospital for further medical care.