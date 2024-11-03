11 people, including children, injured in cylinder explosion in Kannauj

Kannauj (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) Eleven people, including women and children, were injured on Sunday in an LPG cylinder explosion during a family function in a village here, police said.

Circle Officer (City) Kamlesh Kumar said the incident occurred in Paniyarepurva village under the Kotwali police station area around 4.30 pm when food was being prepared.

He said 11 people were injured in the explosion. Their condition is stated to be normal, the officer added.

Kumar said the injured included two infants and two other children, aged two and nine years. PTI COR NAV IJT