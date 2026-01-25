11 persons from West Bengal to get Padma Shri award

Kolkata, Jan 25 (PTI) From litterateurs and artists to scientists and educationists, 11 accomplished persons from West Bengal have been named for the Padma Shri awards this year, an official statement said on Sunday.

Among the prominent awardees from the state are leading actor in Bengali cinema Prosenjit Chatterjee, tabla player and composer of Indian classical music, Kumar Bose and eminent santoor player Pandit Tarun Bhattacharya, who invented 'Mankas' or fine tuners that help in quick tuning of the stringed musical instrument, it said.

Eminent author and educationist Ashok Kumar Halder, who authored 2,500 articles in various newspapers and whose book 'Remove the Dark to Wake up the Light of Knowledge' has been acknowledged by the President of India, it said.

Educationist Gambhir Singh Yonzone, another Padma Shri awardee from West Bengal, has made his mark in environmental conservation and social service, with a special focus on uplifting the backward and remote regions of the Darjeeling Hills, the statement said.

Hari Madhab Mukhopadhyay, an eminent theatre personality who worked in north Bengal region and produced plays like Teen Bigyani, Galileo, has been posthumously named for the Padma Shri award this year, it said.

Jyotish Debnath from Purba Bardhaman district's Kalna is a master in the art of making fine muslin Jamdani, woven using only hand-spun cotton, the statement said.

Dr Mahendra Nath Roy from Matigara in Darjeeling district is an acclaimed educationist and the first vice-chancellor of Alipurduar University, it said. His research interests include nanoparticles, solution thermodynamics and polymer chemistry.

Another Padma Shri awardee this year is Santhali language author Rabilal Tudu, a Sahitya Akademi awardee in 2015.

Cardiologist Saroj Mandal, who has contributed to handling numerous complex medical cases in several hospitals, is also a winner of Padma Shri this year.

Another awardee, Tripti Mukherjee, a renowned Kantha embroiderer from Birbhum, has impacted the lives of over 20,000 local women with free training, it said. PTI AMR RG