11 picnickers rescued from river island in MP

Guna, Aug 25 (PTI) Eleven picnickers trapped in a swollen river in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district were rescued on Sunday afternoon by the State Disaster Response Force after a two-hour operation, an official said.

They were stuck on a stone mound in Murail village where the water level of the Ghoda Pachad river rose suddenly, said Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Divya Rajawat.

All members of the group are residents of Bapcha Lahariya village.

Rajawat added that a State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) team rushed to the spot along with senior officials and rescued the picnickers within two hours. PTI COR ADU NSK