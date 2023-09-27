11 Punjab and Haryana HC addl judges elevated as permanent judges

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Eleven additional judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court were on Wednesday elevated as permanent judges, the law ministry said.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Justice in the Union law ministry, their appointment as permanent judges will come into effect the day they assume charge of their respective offices.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as judges or what is popularly called "permanent" judges. PTI NAB NAB CK CK