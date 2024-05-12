11 seats in Maharashtra to vote on May 13 in 4th phase; Danve, Pankaja, Kolhe in fray

Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) Polling will be held on Monday for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls to 11 constituencies in Maharashtra where Union minister Raosaheb Danve, BJP leader Pankaja Munde and actor-turned-politician Amol Kolhe are among the prominent candidates.

More than 2.28 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to seal the fate of 298 candidates in the fourth phase of elections in the state.

The 11 constituencies - Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Shirdi and Beed - are spread across the central Marathwada as well as northern and western regions of the state.

Voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm at 23,284 polling centres, according to data provided by the office of the state's chief electoral officer.

In the 11 constituencies covered in the fourth phase, there are 2,28,01,151 registered voters -- 1,18,59,645 men, 1,09,40,234 women and 1,272 third gender persons.

The BJP has renominated Union minister Danve from Jalna constituency and Sujay Vikhe Patil in Ahmednagar, and fielded former state minister Pankaja Munde from Beed.

Actor Amol Kolhe is the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate from Shirur Lok Sabha seat in Pune district.

In Marathwada, it is the BJP versus Congress in Jalna, and the Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT) versus Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Aurangabad.

In Beed, the BJP has fielded former state minister Pankaja Munde instead of sitting MP and her younger sister Pritam Munde. Pankaja's main rival will be Bajrang Sonawane of the NCP (SP).

In Shirur, sitting MP Kolhe of the NCP (SP) is pitted against Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil, who is contesting as candidate of the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

After Baramati in Pune district, Shirur is another prestige battle for Ajit Pawar who has publicly stated that he wants to ensure the defeat of Kolhe.

In northern Maharashtra's Nandurbar (ST-reserved), sitting BJP MP Heena Gavit and Congress' Gowaal Padvi are locked in a straight contest.

In Ahmednagar in western Maharashtra, BJP's Sujay Vikhe Patil is taking on Nilesh Lanke of the NCP (SP).

Lanke, the MLA from Parner in Ahmednagar district, sided with Ajit Pawar when the NCP split in July 2023. However, he later returned to the Sharad Pawar camp.

In Jalgaon, it is a BJP versus NCP (SP) battle.

In Raver also, which comes under Jalgaon district, the BJP and the Sharad Pawar-led outfit are taking on each other.

In western Maharashtra's Maval, the two rival Shiv Senas are locked in a bitter fight post the 2022 split in the party.

In Pune city, the BJP and the Congress are the main contenders.

In Shirdi constituency, where the famous Saibaba temple is located, the Shiv Sena led by Shinde is taking on the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest after 80 in Uttar Pradesh.

Out of the 48 seats, voting has been completed in 24 in the first three phases of elections.

Polling for the fifth and final phase covering 13 seats will take place on May 20. PTI MR GK