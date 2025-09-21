11 stolen motorcycles recovered, 3 arrested in J'khand's Ramgarh

Ramgarh, Sep 21 (PTI) Police arrested three members of a gang involved in stealing motorcycles and recovered 11 stolen bikes from their possession in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, an officer said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Ramgarh, Ajay Kumar, said several complaints of motorcycle theft were lodged at police stations across the district.

"We formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to apprehend the miscreants. We launched a massive vehicle checking drive at several locations on Saturday and arrested the three individuals at Kedla More." "They were riding a stolen motorcycle. During interrogation, they confessed to their involvement in bike thefts, and on the basis of their inputs, we recovered 11 stolen motorcycles from various places of Ramgarh, Bokaro and Ranchi, " the SP said.