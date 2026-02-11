11 stranded migrants return to India, 3 prefer to stay back in Dubai

Ranchi, Feb 11 (PTI) Eleven of the 14 migrant workers from different districts of Jharkhand allegedly stranded in Dubai returned to India on Wednesday, a government official said.

The three others wanted to continue with their work in Dubai and did not wish to return home.

Team leader of the state migrant control cell, Shikha Lakra, told PTI that the 11 migrant workers returned in a flight from Dubai and landed in Kolkata on Wednesday.

“The remaining three migrant workers, after settlement of their wages, have expressed their desire to continue with their work in Dubai, and did not wish to return home,” said Lakra.

The official said that the private company in which the migrants were working bore the expense of the visa cancellation after a request by the Indian Embassy, while the workers had to bear the cost of the flight ticket to India.

She said that the Indian Embassy had got in touch with the company and ensured payment to all the migrant workers.

Earlier this month, the government was informed about the 14 migrant workers from Giridih, Hazaribag and Bokaro districts who had sent a video message, alleging that the company has not paid their wages and they are also being forced to work overtime.

“This has been causing them difficulties in terms of accommodation and food. The stranded labourers have sent a video sharing their plight and appealing to the government for help. They had sent the video to Sikandar Ali, who works for the welfare of migrant workers,” said Lakra.

These workers, who had gone to Dubai in October 2025 to work on a transmission line project, had alleged they had not been paid salaries for three months, Ali told PTI.

On Monday, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had taken suo motu cognisance of the matter based on media reports, and issued notices to the Jharkhand chief secretary and head of the state migrant workers control room seeking a detailed report within two weeks. PTI ANB NN