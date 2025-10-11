11 students, father of music school head injured in attack by two men over exam issue

Beed, Oct 11 (PTI) Eleven students were injured as two men hit them with belts and sticks and also assaulted one more person after barging into their music school over some exam-related issue in Parli Vaijnath town of Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday around 11.45 am at the Shri Narmadeshwar Gurukul in Siddheshwarnagar area in the town, and all 12 injured persons have been hospitalised, they said.

The two accused have been identified as Dinesh Raosaheb Mane and Balu Baburao Ekilwale, and a case has been filed against them at Sambhajinagar police station, according to the police.

When the students were on their way to the school, the accused duo approached them and threatened them over some exam-related issue, which led to a confrontation. Later, the two accused barged into the school and vandalised its property. They assaulted 11 students with belts and sticks, a police official said.

After the injured students were rushed to the hospital, the attackers returned and attacked Balasaheb Shinde, the father of the school head. He suffered serious injuries in the assault and was later shifted to a government-run hospital in Ambejogai, he said.

The gurukul school is being run by Arjun Maharaj Shinde for the past three years. A total of 42 students are currently receiving education in various forms of music like bhajan, kirtan and mridangam there while carrying out their regular studies at another school.

Inspector Dhananjay Dhone stated that the FIR was is registered at the Sambhajinagar police station.

Head of the gurukul school, Arjun Maharaj Shinde, denied any personal dispute with the attackers.

"We have been running the gurukul for three years and we have no personal feud with the assailants. Despite this, they barged into the school and attacked the students and my father," he said. PTI COR NP