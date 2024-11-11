11 suspected militants killed in gunfight with security forces in Manipur's Jiribam

Imphal: Eleven suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Manipur's Jiribam district on Monday, officials said.

Advertisment

Two CRPF personnel also sustained injuries during the heavy exchange of fire that happened at Jakurador Karong in the Borobekra sub-division, they said.

Heavily armed militants torched several shops at Jakurador Karong, besides attacking some houses and a nearby CRPF camp, following which the gunfight broke out, they added.

Five civilians were still missing, officials said, adding that it was not clear whether they were kidnapped by the retreating militants or were in hiding after the attack began.

Advertisment

The bodies of those killed were brought to the Borobekra police station, they said.

The condition of one of the two injured CRPF personnel was stated to be serious, they said.