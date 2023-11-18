11 women waiters among 31 booked for 'obscene acts' at bar

Thane, Nov 18 (PTI) Police have registered a case against 31 persons, including 11 women waiters and singers, for allegedly indulging in obscenity at a restaurant-cum-bar at Nerul in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Saturday.

The action against them was taken following a raid conducted at the bar during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, he said.

"During the operation, the female singers were found misbehaving with the customers and making obscene gestures at them. The customers were also found encouraging them," senior inspector Ravindra Daundkar of the Turbhe police station said.

Apart from the 11 women, three male waiters, 16 customers, the owner and manager were also booked, he said.

The case against the accused was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 34 (common intention), the police said. PTI COR NP