11-year-old boy killed, sister injured in wall collapse in J-K’s Udhampur

Jammu: An 11-year-old boy was killed and his younger sister injured when the wall of an under-construction mud house collapsed in a remote village in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred at Paundal village in the Lathi area when a group of labourers was busy in construction work at Ashok Kumar's mud house, they said.

One of the walls collapsed and trapped Kumar’s two children who were playing there. The duo was taken to a hospital where Pradeep Kumar was declared dead while his six-year-old sister Monika Devi, who sustained serious injuries, is undergoing treatment, police said.