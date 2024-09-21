11-year-old boy, youth commit suicide in Dombivali and Kalyan

Thane, Sep 21 (PTI) An 11-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide in Kalyan East in Thane district after being questioned by his parents on the presence of a girl in the house, a police official said on Saturday.

He hanged himself on Friday, the Kolsewadi police station official said.

In Dombivali, a 23-year-old man ended his life after he travelled from Kolhapur to meet a girl he was in love with but she rejected his proposal, a Manpada police station official said.

"He jumped from the fourth floor of the girl's house here on Friday. Further probe is underway," the official said. PTI COR BNM