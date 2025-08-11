11-year-old dies during Dahi Handi practice

Mumbai, Aug 11 (PTI) An 11-year-old member of a Govinda squad died on Monday after he fell during a practice session to form a human pyramid for the upcoming Dahi Handi festival in Dahisar area of Mumbai, triggering concerns over the safety of young participants.

Mahesh Jadhav suffered a head injury during practice on an open ground. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

"Jadhav used to participate in the Dahi Handi festival every year. This incident is indicative of several Govinda troupes practising without proper safety measures, an official said.

He said not using helmets, safety belts, and harnesses potentially increases the possibility of such incidents in the festive season.

Dahisar Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

Dahi Handi celebrations are part of Janmashtami that marks the birth of Lord Krishna. The festival will be celebrated on August 16.

As part of the celebrations, Govindas or Dahi Handi participants form multi-tiered human pyramids to break ‘Dahi Handis’ (clay pots filled with curd) suspended mid-air. PTI ZA NSK