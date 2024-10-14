11-year-old dies in wall collapse in UP village

Etawah (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) A wall of a house collapsed on members of a family in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district on Monday, killing an 11-year-old girl, police said.

The incident took place in Nagaria Yadavan village in the Bharthana police station area this afternoon when Rachna Devi (45), her daughter Sonali (11) and son Shiva were in the house, SHO Bharthna Devendra Singh said.

As the wall collapsed, the three got trapped in the debris and were somehow rescued by the neighbours, Singh said.

The victims were rushed to a hospital, where Sonali was declared dead, the SHO said, adding that the injured woman and her son are stated to be in stable condition. PTI COR ABN RPA