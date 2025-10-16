11-year-old female hyena found dead at Delhi Zoo

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) An 11-year-old female hyena was found dead at the Delhi Zoo and a post-mortem will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death, officials said on Thursday.

The animal was found dead inside the den of her enclosure, they said.

“We found the hyena dead on Wednesday morning. The reason for the death is still not known," Delhi Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar said, adding that only two hyenas -- one male and one female -- are now left in the zoo.

A zoo official, on condition of anonymity, alleged mismanagement by the authorities, saying the hyena did not come out of its den for 3-4 days, and its death was discovered only after flies and a bad smell were noticed.

The Delhi Zoo is shut for visitors since August 30 due to bird flu. Though no fresh cases have been reported since September 2, the zoo will remain closed until at least October 30 as more tests are being done.

This is the third time the zoo has been closed due to bird flu, after similar closures in 2016 and 2021.

Set up in 1959 and spread over an area spanning 176 acres, Delhi Zoo is home to 96 species of animals, birds and reptiles.