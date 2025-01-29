11-year-old girl injured as truck's tyre bursts in south Delhi's Mehrauli

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) A school-going girl sustained minor injuries after a tyre of a potato-laden truck burst with a loud bang in south Delhi's Mehrauli area on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident took place when the truck arrived in the area for delivery at a shop. According to the police, the vehicle's tyre rode over an iron piece of a raised grill, which was being used as a makeshift stair for entering a shop.

The tyre got damaged and burst, causing the minor girl to get momentarily trapped near the truck, a senior police officer said.

The incident, which occurred around 7.30 am on a narrow and congested lane, was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. The footage shows the girl walking along the road when the truck was passing slowly with the assistance of a helper guiding the driver. As the girl came alongside the vehicle, one of its rear tyres suddenly burst, startling passersby.

Local shopkeepers and residents blamed the incident on the frequent movement of heavy vehicles through the narrow lanes of the vegetable market area during early morning hours. They demanded strict regulation of heavy vehicle movement during peak hours to prevent similar incidents in the future.