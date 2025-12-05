11-year-old girl killed in Manipur accident

Imphal, Dec 5 (PTI) An 11-year-old girl was killed and another child seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Friday, police said.

The girl, identified as Ngangbam Sanathoi Devi, and her friend were walking home from school when they were hit by a speeding van at Sawombung, they said.

Ngangbam, who had been staying at Sawombung relief camp, died on the spot, while the other girl was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The administration has announced a relief assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.

According to police, the vehicle has been seized and the driver arrested. PTI COR MNB