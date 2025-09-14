11-year-old girl, man drown in pond in separate incidents in Jharkhand

Chaibasa, Sep 14 (PTI) A 11-year-old girl and a man drowned in ponds in separate incidents in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum and Latehar districts, police said on Sunday.

Chaibasa Mufassil Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Chandra Sekhhar, told PTI that 11-year-old girl Anshika Das, a class 5 student and daughter of Subhash Das, a resident of Sarjomgutu, was returning home after taking tuitions along with her two other friends on Sunday morning.

"While on their way, they found lotus flowers blooming in a pond at the backside of the Tata College in Chaibasa. Anshika and another of her friends decided to get inside the pond to pluck a few of the lotus flowers. However, as the pond was deep, they slipped and started drowning. On raising alarm, villagers rushed and rescued one girl and also recovered the body of Anshika and informed the local police station," said the police officer.

The police rushed both the girls to the Chaibasa Sadar Hospital, where the doctors declared Anshika as brought dead, while the other girl was discharged after primary treatment.

"Locals claim that the tuition teacher usually comes to their house to teach, however, as it was Sunday, she had called the children to her house, and while returning, the incident took place," the police officer added.

Police handed over the body to the relatives on Sunday evening after post-mortem at Chaibasa Sadar Hospital.

Meanwhile, Barwadih Police Station Officer-in-Charge Anup Kumar told PTI that the body of the 36-year-old man, Shrikant Singh, who had drowned at a pond in Kanchanpur village on Saturday, was recovered by local villagers on Sunday morning.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem to Latehar Sadar Hospital, and we are investigating the incident," said the police officer.

Police said that villagers claimed that Shrikant had come to his relative's house in Kanchanpur on Friday and drowned while taking bath in the pond on Saturday. PTI CORR ANB RG