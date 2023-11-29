11-year-old girl raped by Maulana in mosque in UP''s Hamirpur

Hamirpur (UP), Nov 29 (PTI) An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a Maulana in a mosque here, police said.

Advertisment

The incident allegedly took place when the girl had gone to take Urdu class from Maulana Muntazir Alam, 28, in a mosque in the Kurara area, they said.

It is alleged that the Maulana stopped the girl after the class and raped her, they said.

He allegedly gave toffee to her younger brother and asked him to sit outside the mosque before committing the rape, they said.

Advertisment

Later, when the girl reached home she told her parents about the incident, and they informed the police.

SHO, Kurara, Sri Prakash Yadav said that an FIR has been registered in this connection under the relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act, and the accused has been detained.

The accused hailed from Bihar, he said. PTI COR ABN MNK ABN MNK