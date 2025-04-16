11-year-old girl raped in UP's Rampur: Police

Rampur (UP), Apr 16 (PTI) An 11-year-old deaf-and-mute Dalit girl has allegedly been raped in a village in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Wednesday.

The girl, who was missing since Tuesday evening, was found lying unconscious in a field in the morning, they said, adding that she was naked and bleeding.

Her family members were subsequently informed, police said.

The girl hails from a village located within the Shahbad police station limits.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Jaipal Singh said the girl was rushed to a hospital, where her condition was stated to be stable.

An FIR has been registered on a complaint from the rape survivor, the officer said, adding that three teams have been formed by the superintendent of police to work out the case. PTI COR ABN RC