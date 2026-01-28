11-year-old hangs self after father declined kite 'manjha' request

Phagwara, Jan 28 (PTI) An 11-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide at his residence here on Wednesday, police said.

Panchhat village police post incharge Gurdip Singh told reporters that Jarnail Singh and his family were preparing to celebrate the elder son's birthday when the younger son demanded money to buy kite 'manjha'.

The father declined his request and asked him to go to his room and study. Angered by this, the minor took the extreme step, police said.

Further investigation is underway, they said. PTI COR SUN APL APL