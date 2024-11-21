11-year-old killed by mother, stepfather in Meerut; both held

Meerut (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) The mother and stepfather of an 11-year-old boy were arrested for allegedly killing him in Sardhana here, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Nasreen (32) and Sameer (26), were sent to jail after police found their involvement in the murder following an interrogation on Wednesday, they added.

The body of Nasreen's son Sahil was found hanging from the ceiling fan in a store room of their house in the Garhi Khatikan locality Monday late night, said SHO Pratap Singh of Sardhana area.

The parents were taken into custody after Sahil's grandfather, Hanif, lodged an FIR in the matter. He alleged that they had strangled the boy, the SHO said.

Hanif further alleged that Sameer had harboured a grudge against Sahil ever since his marriage to Nasreen.

During interrogation, Nasreen told the police that she had Sahil and a daughter from her first marriage to Anees, who died three years ago. She remarried six months after his death, the official said. PTI COR ABN ARD RPA