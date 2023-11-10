11-year-old lioness dies at safari park in Etawah

Etawah (UP), Nov 10 (PTI) An 11-year-old lioness at the safari park in Etawah district died during treatment on Friday, officials said.

Etawah Safari Park Director Deeksha Bhandari said, "A lioness named Jennifer that was brought from Junagarh in 2019 had a kidney disorder. She had recently fallen ill on October 28 and was being treated by experts. She passed away around 8:30 am." The safari officials have sent the carcass to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) Bareilly for postmortem examination.

Bhandari said that Jennifer gave birth to two cubs in 2020 and 2022.