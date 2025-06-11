11 years of BJP rule at Centre have only amplified struggles of Jharkhand people: JMM

Ranchi, June 11 (PTI) The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Wednesday alleged that 11 years of BJP rule at the Centre have only amplified the struggles and unanswered questions of the people of Jharkhand.

"To mark 11 years of the Modi-led BJP government, the BJP has sent former Union Minister Smriti Irani to Jharkhand to highlight so-called 'achievements.' But the ground reality here does not reflect celebrations," the JMM alleged.

On Tuesday, Irani had listed several achievements of the central government, claiming that 25 crore people had been lifted out of poverty during the period.

"The Jharkhand Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution demanding the recognition of the Sarna Religious Code. Yet, the central government has taken no meaningful action. This is not just an administrative lapse but a deliberate denial of the identity and dignity of tribal communities," JMM spokesperson and central committee member Dr. Tanuj Khatri alleged.

The prolonged violence in Manipur, particularly the brutalities faced by women, exposed the government's apathy, he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence during such a grave constitutional crisis reflects not only administrative failure but moral bankruptcy," he added.

He alleged that the decision to permit the felling of trees in Hasdeo, Chhattisgarh, unveiled the government's real stance on environmental and tribal rights.

"While it speaks of climate change in global forums, it destroys the green lungs of the nation at home. For tribals, forest and land are life is something this government fails to understand," he said.

Khatri said paper leaks in critical examinations such as NEET, NET, and SSC have become common, adding this is not merely corruption, it is the betrayal of the dreams and efforts of millions of youth.

"Demonetisation was touted as a historic move. But it devastated small traders, workers and the public. Over 100 lives were lost, jobs vanished, and eventually, the old currency returned. Yet, instead of apologising, the government still claims it as an 'achievement'", Khatri claimed.

In addition, he alleged that three farm laws were imposed without dialogue, "leading to a massive farmer movement and over 700 farmer deaths.

Eventually, the government had to withdraw the laws, a clear betrayal of public trust." He also questioned the sincerity behind the women’s reservation bill, calling it a pre-election gimmick.

"The government made a big announcement, but deferred implementation to post-2029 — exposing it as mere rhetoric," he added.

Khatri further alleged that inflation has eroded the purchasing power of the common man.

"Basic essentials like lentils, vegetables, and milk are increasingly getting unaffordable, while the government keeps boasting about fast economic growth," he said.

JMM also accused the BJP of using institutions such as the CBI and the ED to harass opponents, besides running Parliament not by discussions, but by dictation.

"The soul of the Constitution — dialogue and consensus — was repeatedly crushed. The nation now must choose, whether to remain caught in hollow propaganda or confront the truth and move forward.

Jharkhand is no longer asking for slogans. It is demanding justice. The fight for jal, jungle, zameen, and identity is entering a decisive phase," he added. PTI NAM MNB