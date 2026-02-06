11-yr-old girl with advanced bone cancer which spread to both lungs gets new life after surgery

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) In a story that reflects not only medical excellence but also the quiet courage of a child and a mother who refused to give up, doctors at Fortis Escorts Hospital, Okhla have successfully treated an 11-year-old girl diagnosed with stage IV bone cancer of the left leg which spread to both lungs.

The complex and emotionally challenging case was managed by a dedicated multidisciplinary team led by Dr Archit Pandit, director and head of department (HoD), surgical oncology, along with Dr Vineet Goel, consultant, surgical oncology, the hospital said in a statement.

When the young patient first arrived at the hospital, she was unable to walk, her childhood abruptly interrupted by pain, repeated hospital visits and fear. Dependent on a wheelchair and crutches due to an aggressive malignant bone tumour in her leg, she had withdrawn and was exhausted by the ordeal. The family had earlier been told that amputation was the only possible solution, news that left both the child and her mother devastated, the statement said.

Refusing to see amputation as the only path forward, the oncology team at Fortis chose a more advanced limb-preserving approach -- one that focused not only on saving her life but also on protecting her dignity, mobility and future.

Under the care of a highly skilled multidisciplinary team, including orthopaedic oncology specialists, the child underwent limb conservation surgery, successfully avoiding amputation.

The surgery involved removal of the cancer-affected bone followed by reconstruction, giving her a chance to stand and slowly believe again, the statement said.

However, the journey was far from over. The cancer had already spread silently from the bone to both lungs, demanding further aggressive treatment.

The young patient went on to receive systematic chemotherapy and staged lung surgeries as part of a carefully planned treatment strategy, the statement said.

A left lung metastasectomy was performed a few months after the bone surgery, followed by a right lung metastasectomy, during which multiple tumour deposits were removed, it said.

These procedures were carried out using minimally invasive robotic and VATS (Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery) techniques, helping reduce physical trauma and allowing faster recovery.

Between hospital stays, chemotherapy cycles and three major surgeries, the 11-year-old fought her battle quietly, often exhausted, sometimes fearful, but always supported by her mother, who remained by her side through every setback and small victory.

Giving details of the case, Dr Archit Pandit, director and HoD, surgical oncology, said, "Advances in surgical oncology, precision chemotherapy and minimally invasive lung surgery are transforming outcomes for children with advanced cancers, provided treatment is timely and comprehensive. Post-treatment, today, the girl is walking independently without support, cancer-free, and on the path to recovery -- an outcome that underscores a powerful message: even Stage IV bone cancers with lung metastasis can be treated and cured when managed with the right combination of surgery and chemotherapy." Dr Vineet Goel, consultant, surgical oncology at the hospital, said, "When this child first came to us, she was frightened, in pain and unable to walk. Beyond treating the cancer, our responsibility was to protect her childhood and her future.

"Choosing limb preservation over amputation meant giving her a chance to walk, run and live without lifelong disability. Seeing her walk independently today is deeply rewarding, not only for the doctors but also for everyone who believed that courage, science and compassion could change her story," he said.

He said an important and deeply moving aspect of the patient's journey was that she comes from a humble socio-economic background. "Aman Trehan and Abhishek Trehan of Trehan Builders extended financial support to her family, which enabled them to afford the costly treatment," he added.

Dr Vikram Aggarwal, facility director, said, "This was a challenging case. However, our dedicated team of doctors led by Dr Archit Pandit and Dr Vineet Goel demonstrated outstanding expertise and teamwork.

"This successful outcome reinforces our position as a centre of excellence and also highlights Fortis' commitment to advanced cancer care, precision surgery and compassionate support for patients." PTI PLB KSS KSS