11 yrs of Modi govt shining example of 'failures', 'anti-people policies': Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday said the last 11 years of the Narendra Modi government have been a shining example of "failures" and "anti-people policies" as BJP's politics focussed on creating divisions in society.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress general secretary and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said during this period, the entire country is feeling insecure as the prime minister talks of people being identified by their clothes, about 'shamshaan' and 'kabristaan' and is not perturbed by the atrocities being committed on tribals and Dalits.

He alleged that the BJP leaders enjoy insulting and harassing people, yet no action is taken against anyone under this government.

"The 11 years of Narendra Modi is a shining monument of failures and anti-people policies. In the beginning he showed dreams to the people and by the time he completed 11 years, he reached the point of destroying 'sindoor'.

"The BJP leaders are making a lot of noise about these 11 years, but if you see what you have got in 11 years, you will find that all the schemes of the BJP government have failed. Modi ji's entire political journey has been of disintegration and division," Baghel alleged.

He said the Uttar Pradesh government claimed that only 37 people died during the Kumbh stampede earlier this year, while a BBC report revealed that 82 people were killed.

After demonetisation, Baghel said, the government asserted that black money will be brought back, but after this decision many people died and many people had to face a lot of problems.

"PM Narendra Modi had said that demonetisation will end terrorism and Naxalism in the country, but everything is happening contrary to the claim. The situation was the same during the time of Corona. The government does not have any facility for treatment. Instead of making arrangements, the government made the whole country clap and beat plates to divert attention," the former chief minister alleged.

Baghel also claimed that the lockdown was imposed without any thought and preparation during Corona and due to this, people got stranded here and there in the entire country. Those who got affected by Corona did not get treatment and in this way lakhs of people lost their lives, he claimd.

"Today, after corona, the number of deaths has suddenly increased in the country. People are losing their lives, but no study is being done on this in the country," he said.