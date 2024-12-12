110 acre of poppy cultivation destroyed in Manipur's Ukhrul

Imphal, Dec 12 (PTI) About 110 acre of illegal poppy cultivation was destroyed in Manipur's Ukhrul district on Thursday, police said.

The operation was conducted by a joint team of the district police, Forest Department, Assam Rifles, and the district administration in Khamasom hill, they said.

Eight huts found in the fields were also burned down, they added.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh lauded the security forces for the success of the operation.

"Your hard work and determination are making a significant difference in safeguarding our future," he said in a post on X. PTI CORR SOM