1,100 earthen lamps lit in Varanasi as tribute to Ahmedabad plane crash victims

Varanasi, Jun 12 (PTI) In a solemn tribute to the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash, 1,100 earthen lamps were lit at the famous Dashashwamedh Ghat here on Thursday.

The Air India plane, carrying 242 people from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed immediately after takeoff on Thursday afternoon.

The programme was organised by the Ganga Seva Nidhi.

Sushant Mishra, the president of the organisation, said the victims were paid heartfelt homage through the revered Ganga Aarti in Kashi, which draws thousands of devotees daily.

Before the evening aarti, a two-minute silence was observed by the gathered devotees to offer condolences to the deceased. The lamps were lit on the banks of the Ganga as part of the prayer ritual, seeking peace for the souls lost in the crash, Mishra said. PTI COR ABN RHL