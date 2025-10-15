1100 indigenous drones to depict Ramayana scenes in Ayodhya skies during Deepotsav

Lucknow, Oct 15 (PTI) This year's Deepotsav in Ayodhya promises a stunning fusion of tradition and technology, with 1,100 indigenous drones lighting up the skies to recreate iconic Ramayana scenes, alongside 3-D holographic laser shows and over 26 lakh earthen lamps.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department, choreographed musical drone and 3-D holographic laser shows will be held on October 18 and 19, providing devotees with a mesmerising experience.

The glow of over 26 lakh earthen lamps lit across 56 ghats of Ram Ki Paidi will add to the grandeur of the celebrations.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said the domestically developed drones will display breathtaking aerial formations depicting scenes such as "Jai Shri Ram", "Lord Ram with bow", "Hanuman carrying the Sanjeevani mountain", 'Ram Setu", and the "Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple".

The 3-D holographic laser show will bring these visuals to life through music and light effects, creating a near-realistic experience for the audience.

"The Department of Tourism and Culture has always prioritised the fusion of faith, tradition, and innovation. Last year, a grand drone show featuring 500 drones was organised for the first time. To make Deepotsav 2025 even more magnificent, a new show with 1,100 drones has been planned," Singh said, adding that an additional drone show will also be held on October 18, ahead of the main event.

The laser show, themed 'Treta Yug se Nav Ayodhya Tak' (From the Treta Era to New Ayodhya), will symbolically connect the city's spiritual heritage with its modern transformation, highlighting the ideals and legacy of Lord Ram through cutting-edge technology, he said.

Deepotsav will be celebrated in Ayodhya on October 19, a day before Diwali.