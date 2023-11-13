11,000 earthen lamps lit at Gorakhnath temple in UP as tribute to martyrs

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 13 (UP) As many as 11,000 earthen lamps were lit at the Gorakhnath temple in Uttar Pradesh as a tribute to martyrs on Monday.

It was done as part of the 'Ek Diya Shaheedon Ke Naam' initiative. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lit a lamp in the Bheem Sarovar area of the temple and paid an emotional tribute to the martyrs, according to an official statement.

As many as 11,000 earthen lamps were lit at the temple complex.

The programme was organised by the Bhojpuri Association of India (BHAI).

A cultural programme was also held as part of the initiative. PTI ABN SMN