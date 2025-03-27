11,000 kg of gunpowder was illegally stored at private firm's blast-hit godown in Goa: Cops

Panaji, Mar 26 (PTI) Investigation into a fire-triggered blast at the warehouse of a private small calibre ammunition making factory in South Goa last week has revealed gunpowder was illegally stored at the facility, police said on Wednesday.

In a media statement, a police spokesman said around 11,000 kg of gunpowder was stored in one of the magazines without obtaining requisite licence from authorities by M/s Hughes Precision Manufacturing Pvt Ltd, which owned the factory.

The fire at the warehouse, stocked with explosives, sparked a massive explosion destroying 14.5 tonnes of gunpowder, police had said on Friday.

No casualty was reported in the incident which occurred at around 10:30 pm on Thursday (March 20) on the premises of M/s Hughes Precision in Naqueri-Betul village in South Goa. However, the blast created cracks in the houses of people living nearby.

A manufacturing plant of the company is located at Verna Industrial Estate in South Goa.

Police said a complaint against the firm was filed by South Goa Deputy Collector based at Quepem town, accusing the management and other staff of not complying with standing instructions or guidelines issued by authorities during the grant of licence for transportation, storing of propellant (gunpowder).

This non-compliance with guidelines led to the fire incident, according to the complaint.

The spokesman said police inquiry conducted so far has revealed the company had stored 11,000 kilograms of gunpowder without obtaining permission from the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry's Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO).

The PESO later suspended the company's licence to store gunpowder at the warehouse.

The Cuncolim police, conducting the probe, have booked company management officials under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to endangering human life or personal safety, and causing damage to property. PTI RPS RSY