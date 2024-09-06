112 hectares of land of CSK Agriculture university to be transferred to Tourism Dept. soon: Sukhu

Shimla, Sep 6 (PTI) Decision to transfer 112 hectares of land of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar (CSK) Agriculture University in Palampur to Tourism Department for setting tourism village is final and the land will be transferred soon, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in the state assembly on Friday.

Intervening in the short discussion under Rule 63 (discussions on matters of urgent public importance), initiated by BJP's Vipin Singh Parmar BJP, the chief minister said he was passionate but not obstinate (Main Janooni Hoon, Ziddi Nahin) and will make decisions cautiously.

Asserting that infrastructure would be developed on this land for promoting tourism, he said the Casino would not be opened and dismissed the pleas against transferring the land to Tourism Village.

Sukhu said during the past 48 years, even 50 hectares of land was not developed by the University. If need arises in the future, the university would be provided with a private land.

He said that tourism is the strength of Himachal and that notification under section 21 would be issued soon for transferring the land.

Initiating the discussion, Vipin Parmar opposed the NOC (No Objection Certificate) given for the transfer of land and said that 3,000 bigha land was available at Bagoda near Kangra which could be acquired for the Tourism village.

Leader of the opposition, Jai Ram Thakur said that setting up the Tourism Village near the university would vitiate the academic atmosphere and suggested that some other place be identified for the project.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary, Ashish Butail and Raghuvir Singh Bali supported the government's decision. PTI BPL HIG HIG