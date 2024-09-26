112 kg of Pseudoephedrine drug seized, two held

Chennai, Sep 26 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 112 kg of Pseudoephedrine drug from an export consignment at Chennai port on Thursday and arrested two persons.

Pseudoephedrine, classified as a controlled substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, is used in the illicit manufacture of methamphetamine.

"The packets containing 112 kg Pseudoephedrine have been seized and two persons were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act,1985. During the searches, two luxury cars used by the offenders and Rs 3.9 lakh cash were confiscated under the NDPS act," an official release here said.

Acting on a tip off, the DRI intercepted a container bound for Australia from the Chennai port and found 450 bags containing 50 kg quartz powder each. Upon examination, it was found that 37 packets containing around 3 kg Pseudoephedrine each were concealed in 37 quartz powder bags, the release said.

