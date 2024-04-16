112 roads closed in Himachal Pradesh as snow, rain lash the state

Shimla: Adverse weather conditions have led to the closure of 112 roads, including three national highways, in Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisment

While isolated areas in the higher hills and tribal regions received light snowfall, the mid and low hills witnessed intermittent rains in the past 24 hours.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, Hansa and Koksar in tribal Lahaul and Spiti have received 5 cm and 2 cm of snow, respectively.

Among the areas which experienced rainfall, Kothi recorded the highest with 63 mm, followed by Chamba with 41 mm, Manali with 35 mm, Jot with 31 mm, Dalhousie with 28 mm, Keylong with 22 mm, Kasol with 19 mm and Kangra with 17 mm, the weather office said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

It has issued an orange alert in the state warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hail and gusty winds at the speed of 30-40 km per hour in isolated areas on Friday. The alert comes as a fresh western disturbance is anticipated to affect northwest India from Thursday.

The weather office has also predicted a wet spell in the state until April 21, except for Wednesday.

There was no significant change in the minimum temperature and Keylong was coldest in the night recording the minimum temperature of 0.1 degree Celsius.