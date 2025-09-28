113 community Durga pujas in Kolkata get Bengal govt award

Kolkata, Sep 28 (PTI) Altogether 113 community Durga pujas in Kolkata got the West Bengal government-instituted award in recognition of their unique aesthetic and artistic appeal in different categories, an official statement said on Sunday.

The state government has been conferring 'Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman' since 2013.

While 24 puja committees were clubbed in the 'Serar Sera' (best of the best) category, 26 others received the 'special prize'.

In the 'Sera Sabeki Puja' (best traditional puja) category, twelve committees, including College Square, Simla Byayam Samity, Bagbazar Sarbojonin, Singhi Park, Ekdalia Evergreen, Mudiali Club, Samajsevi Sangha, Shiv Mandir Sarbojonin and Singhi Park, featured, the government statement said.

In the 'Serar Sera' (best of the best) section, Suruchi Sangha, Chetla Agrani, Ballygunge Cultural, Barisha Club, Behala Natun Dal, Tala Pratyoy, Ahritola Sarbojonin, Tridhara Akalbodhan and Hatibagan Sarbojonin, among others, secured their place.

Nalin Sarkar Street Sarbojonin, Bakulbagan Sarbojonin, Bosepukur Talbagan, Rammohan Sammilani, Chaltabagan Sarbojonin were among the 17 pujas, which won 'best concept' award, while Tala Barowari Durogtsav, Selimpur Pally Sports and Recreation Club, Jodhpur park Sharadiya Utsav Committee, Santoshpur Lake Pally were among the 14 'best environment-friendly' pujas.

Seven pujas, including Abasar Sarbojonin, Telengabagan Sarbojin Durgotsab Committee and Youth Association (Md Ali Park), were rewarded for the 'best idol'.

The 'Durga Angan', featuring 17 songs, lyrics of which were penned by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was adjudged as the 'best puja album'.

Awards were also announced in the category of 'best pandal'. PTI SUS BDC