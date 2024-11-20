113-year-old woman casts vote at Thane booth

Thane, Nov 20 (PTI) Vithabai Patil made heads turn when she approached a polling booth in Thane city on Wednesday accompanied by her large family comprising daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

The grand old lady, aged 113, carried the air of a celebrity as she walked erect, showing no signs of her advanced age.

Patil arrived at a local school in Koprigaon in an autorickshaw to cast her vote. She was accompanied by her sons, six daughters-in-law, and grandchildren.

The entire family, totalling 30 members, exercised their franchise in the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency where Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde is in the fray.

With no history of diabetes, high blood pressure, or the need for corrective eyewear, Patil maintained a sharp memory throughout her life, her son Sharad Patil said.

"My mother's active involvement in the election process was a testament to her vibrant spirit and her importance as the matriarch of a large, multi-generational family," he added.

A video of Vithabai Patil arriving at the polling booth and casting her vote has gone viral.

Voting for all 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra was held on Wednesday. PTI COR NSK