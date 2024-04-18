11,367 forest fire points identified in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, April 18 (PTI) Odisha's principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) Debadutta Biswal on Thursday said his department has identified 11,367 forest fire points across various forest divisions.

He said the numbers are lower compared to last year's 31,210 points as on April 17.

To combat fires, the forest department has deployed 370 squads and 330 fire-fighting vehicles.

Additionally, a dedicated portal has been set up, registering the mobile numbers of 10,000 forest officials to monitor and collect information on forest fires directly through satellite.

Stating that about 99 per cent of the total forest fire incidents are manmade, the PCCF said people set fire to forests while collecting mahua flowers, kendu leaves and for shifting cultivation.

"Actions are being taken against such offenders and cases also registered against them," he added. PTI BBM BBM MNB