114 dams in Rajasthan full or overflowing after state receives bountiful rains

Jaipur, Jul 21 (PTI) Owing to bountiful rains in Rajasthan this monsoon season, 114 dams are either full or "overflowing", officials said on Friday. From the monsoon's onset in the state on June 25 till July 18, the small and big dams and anicuts have stored 59.71 per cent of their total storage capacity, the Water Resources Department said in a statement.

During this period, 7,512.03 million cubic metres (MCM) of water was stored in the reservoirs against the total capacity of 12,580.03 MCM, the statement said.

Out of the 690 dams in the state, 114 are either full or overflowing, while 278 have inflow greater than 4.25 MCM, it added.

According to data available till July 18, the state has received 288.55 mm of rainfall so far this monsoon, which is 72 per cent more than the average of 167 mm, Additional Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Subodh Agarwal said in a statement. This monsoon, Mount Abu was the wettest in the state recording 1,418 mm of rainfall so far. Muthana in Pali district received the maximum rainfall in a single day at 530 mm, the official release said. To ensure preparedness for a flood situation, control rooms have been set up in all 33 districts to monitor 54 major dams, it said.

In view of the excess rainfall in the Ghagghar river catchment area, proportionate water flow is being ensured in the adjoining drains, it added.

The Water Resources Department said it has made all necessary preparations to deal with any possible flood situation across the state. PTI AG RPA